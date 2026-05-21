– Prior to the 5/20 AEW taping in Portland, ME., Sting’s son, Steven Borden Jr., once again worked a dark match. ROH on HonorClub matches were also taped. Below are quick results.

* Steven Borden & Kieran Grey def. Anthony Green & Channing Thomas

* Marina Shafir def. Harley Cameron by submission

* ROH TV Champion AR Fox def. Tony Nese. Fox was attacked by Action Andretti after the match and saved by Lio Rush

– RUSH appears to be next-in-line for the AEW World Championship next week on AEW Dynamite. Following his win over TJ Crawford in a squash match during the AEW Collision portion of the three-hour AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision combined show on May 20 in Portland, ME., RUSH was announced as the next challenger for AEW World Champion Darby Allin. The match is set if Allin emerges from AEW Double Or Nothing this Sunday with the title in tact.

– Kyle O’Reilly didn’t defeat Jon Moxley in their AEW Continental Championship Eliminator bout on the 5/20 AEW on TBS show from Portlane, ME., however due to lasting with the champion, it was announced that Mox vs. O’Reilly for the title will, in fact, take place at AEW Double Or Nothing this Sunday night.

– Following his victory over Katsuyori Shibata at AEW Collision on Wednesday, Will Ospreay had a verbal back-and-forth with Samoa Joe of The Opps. It was announced that Ospreay vs. Joe will take place at AEW Double Or Nothing this weekend.

– In other news from the 5/20 show, the TBS title was relinquished, and late changes were announced to the 2026 Owen Hart Cup and AEW Double Or Nothing for this Sunday.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 5/20/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.