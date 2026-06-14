– A new championship match is now official for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. AEW Women’s Champion Thekla will put her title on the line against Stardom standout Starlight Kid at the June 28 pay-per-view event in San Jose, California. The announcement comes after weeks of increasingly hostile comments from Thekla directed at her former home promotion, Stardom, as she repeatedly targeted company president Taro Okada while publicly criticizing the promotion.

– Another major Forbidden Door matchup continues to take shape as MJF and Mark Briscoe prepare to assemble their respective teams. During Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision, it was announced that both men will select the participants for the upcoming 6-on-6 Steel Cage Match scheduled for Forbidden Door. Before that showdown takes place, the rival factions will collide in a traditional 12-man tag team contest during next week’s event in Sugar Land, Texas.

– The field for the upcoming Survival of the Fittest match also began to take shape on Saturday night. Hikaru Shida and Persephone secured their spots in the bout after winning qualifying matches on Collision. Both competitors now advance to the six-woman elimination match set for the July 1 edition of AEW Dynamite in San Diego, where a new TBS Champion will be crowned.

– Meanwhile, the women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament is nearing its conclusion. AEW announced that Athena will face Maya World in a semifinal matchup on next weekend’s Collision from Sugar Land. The winner will move one step closer to reaching the tournament finals, which are set to be finalized next weekend.

– Elsewhere, an AEW star made a dramatic return during NJPW Dominion. Gabe Kidd resurfaced following his injury absence and immediately inserted himself into the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship picture. After Shota Umino captured the title in a three-way match against Drilla Moloney and Andrade El Idolo, Kidd stormed the ring and attacked the new champion. Kidd then delivered a profanity-filled message aimed at Umino, claiming that Umino was never truly part of the Death Riders and warning that he would eventually take the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship when the time was right.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Collision: Summer Blockbuster Results 6/13/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.