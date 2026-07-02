– Hikaru Shida won the Survival of the Fittest match on the July 1 episode of AEW Dynamite in San Diego, CA. With the win, Shida is now the new TBS Champion.

– Kenny Omega was issued a challenge by MJF for a showdown for the AEW World Championship with a string attached. If Omega doesn’t win, he can never challenge for the AEW World Championship again. By the end of the show, Omega revealed his decision, accepting the risky challenge, confirming it for next week’s AEW Beach Break special.

– Three additional big matches have been announced for next week’s special ‘Beach Break’ themed episode of AEW Dynamite on July 8. Officially announced for the 7/8 annual themed event is Chris Jericho vs. Tommaso Ciampa, a Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match, as well as Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher for the AEW International Championship.

– Will Ospreay officially joined The Death Riders on the 7/1 show. He was given a Death Riders patch by Jon Moxley at the start of the show, along with an offer for an official spot on the crew. Later in the show, Ospreay and Jon Moxley defeated The Swirl in tag-team action. During the match, the camera zoomed in to show Ospreay wearing The Death Riders patch on his ring gear.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 7/1/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.