Roderick Strong has made it official.

He’s now part of The Conglomeration.

During the March 22 edition of AEW Collision Slam Dunk, Roderick Strong teamed with Orange Cassidy to score a win over Jay Lethal and Lee Johnson.

The victory marked another step in Strong’s recent shift in attitude, as he had previously been at odds with Cassidy and openly stated that a change was needed.

That change began to take shape at AEW Revolution 2026, where Strong joined forces with Cassidy and Darby Allin in a match against The Dogs.

While he remained non-committal afterward, memorably responding with “maybe” when asked if he considered himself part of The Conglomeration, the direction seemed clear.

Now, there’s no more ambiguity.

Following Sunday’s win on Collision, Strong confirmed that he is officially aligned with the group.

That didn’t take long.

Later in the broadcast, AEW made it official that The Conglomeration will face The Dogs in a multi-man showdown on the March 25 episode of AEW Dynamite.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Collision Slam Dunk Sunday Results 3/22/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.