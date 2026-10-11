AEW has confirmed another participant for the upcoming Clockwork Carnage match at WrestleDream.

During AEW Collision Grand Slam France, “Speedball” Mike Bailey defeated Lee Moriarty in a qualifying match, picking up the victory with the Ultima Weapon.

Bailey joins Will Ospreay and Samoa Joe as confirmed participants in the eight-man Clockwork Carnage match, which will feature the AEW World Championship on the line.

Meanwhile, AEW has announced five additional qualifying matches for Wednesday’s three-hour Dynamite and Collision special.

The qualifying matches are as follows:

– Darby Allin vs. Hechicero – TNT Championship

– Ricochet vs. Ace Austin

– Konosuke Takeshita vs. Brian Cage

– Adam Copeland vs. Josh Alexander

– Kazuchika Okada vs. Myron Reed – International Championship

Both Allin and Okada will defend their respective championships in their qualifying matches.

Also announced for Wednesday’s special is Mercedes Moné teaming with Divine Dominion (Lena Kross and Megan Bayne) against the Triangle of Madness (Skye Blue, Julia Hart and Thekla).

Additionally, the Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Gabe Kidd and Daniel Garcia) will face the Don Callis Family (Mark Davis, Jake Doyle and Wardlow) in six-man tag team action.

In other AEW news, the United Empire faction has officially expanded its membership.

During the entrance of the Brawling Birds at Collision Grand Slam France, it was announced that AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor have joined the group. The duo also made the faction’s signature crown gesture during their entrance.

Hayter and Windsor previously assisted Will Ospreay during his AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley at All Out.

Ospreay began rebuilding United Empire following his AEW World Championship victory at All In, with Bailey becoming the first official addition to the new version of the faction.