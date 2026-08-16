AEW announced several additions to Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite during the August 15 edition of Collision, while the Continental Challenge Cup field continued to take shape.

Will Ospreay will be pulling double duty on Dynamite, competing in a pair of six-man tag team matches against members of the Don Callis Family.

After being tasked with finding two partners, Ospreay revealed that he would turn to his United Empire stablemates for backup. HENARE and Francesco Akira were later confirmed as his partners against Brian Cage, Rocky Romero & Lance Archer.

Ospreay subsequently called out the Don Callis Family for being bullies and issued another challenge, this time revealing The Young Bucks as his partners. That match was also made official, with Ospreay & The Young Bucks set to face El Clon, Mark Davis & Jake Doyle.

Also scheduled for Wednesday, Kenny Omega and Ospreay will sit down with Renee Paquette ahead of their AEW World Championship showdown at All In on August 30.

The 8/15 Collision show also saw Tommaso Ciampa and Komander declaring for the AEW All In: London Casino Gauntlet match. As noted, the bout will feature Andrade El Idolo as the No. 1 entrant, and MJF as the No. 2.

Meanwhile, three more names advanced in the AEW Continental Challenge Cup during Saturday’s Collision.

Kyle O’Reilly defeated Roderick Strong in the main event to move on. Strong shoved O’Reilly down in frustration immediately after the match before quickly helping him back to his feet, with the two ultimately embracing. Orange Cassidy met them at the entrance as the show went off the air.

Elsewhere, Don Callis Family members Hechicero and Brian Cage went head-to-head, with CMLL World Heavyweight Champion Hechicero picking up the victory to advance.

Nigel McGuinness also advanced by defeating Katsuyori Shibata. However, Tony Schiavone later announced that McGuinness suffered an injury during the match. Additional details regarding his status are expected during Monday’s Quarterfinal Selection Special on YouTube.

Claudio Castagnoli, Orange Cassidy, Eddie Kingston, Jay White and AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley have also advanced to the next round. Moxley will continue defending the Continental Championship throughout the tournament.

The quarterfinal matchups will be determined through another blind draw.

The Continental Challenge Cup finals are scheduled to take place at AEW All In on August 30.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Collision Results 8/15/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.