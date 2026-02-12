– All Elite Wrestling is bringing a special AEW House Rules show to Australia this weekend. Announced for AEW House Rules on Sunday, February 15, 2026 from Brisbane, Australia is the debut of Alex Windsor and Jamie Hayter as their new Brawling Birds tag-team. Also advertised is The Death Riders duo of Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir taking on “Timeless” Toni Storm and Orange Cassidy in mixed tag-team action.

– This week’s AEW Dynamite kicked off with an explosive opening segment, which saw Kenny Omega and Swerve Strickland in an intense face-to-face in-ring interview segment, which culminated with Swerve spearing Omega off the entrance stage and through a table down below. It was announced that Kenny Omega vs. Swerve Strickland will take place on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, February 18, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

– The Young Bucks emerged victorious in the three-way tag-team number one contender match on the February 11 episode of AEW Dynamite. Nick and Matt Jackson defeated the returning Private Party duo of Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy and The Rascalz team of Dezmond Xavier and Myron Reed. With the win, The Young Bucks will be next to challenge FTR’s Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler for the AEW World Tag-Team Championships.

– The AEW and CMLL working relationship continues. During the latest episode of CMLL Informa (see videos below), it was announced that Daniel Garcia and El Clon will be working the CMLL shows this Saturday and Sunday. It was also announced during the show that Mercedes Moné will defend the CMLL Women’s World Championship against an opponent yet to be named at the CMLL Women’s Day Show on March 6. Also advertised for in-ring action for the 3/6 show in Mexico City, Mexico is the MegaBad women’s tag-team from AEW consisting of Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford.

