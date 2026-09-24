– During the September 23 episode of AEW Dynamite and Collision, TBS Champion Persephone issued an open challenge for her title at Saturday’s All Out pay-per-view. The challenge is open to anyone except Thunder Rosa, Maya World or Hyan.

– Also announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is a women’s tag team match featuring Persephone and Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. against Hyan and CMLL Mexican National Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa.

– Chris Jericho vs. Nick Wayne has been announced for AEW Grand Slam: Paris on Tuesday, October 6 at Adidas Arena in Paris, France. The event is currently listed as streaming live on MYAEW.com.

– Additionally, AEW will present another three-hour Dynamite/Collision broadcast on October 16.

– The Young Bucks and Dezmond Xavier were featured in digital exclusive post-show segments released via social media after the 9/23 episode of AEW Dynamite, which you can view via the media players embedded below.

"22 years in the business."

"We ain't kids anymore." EXCLUSIVE: This Saturday at #AEWAllOut, @YoungBucks will face two legendary tag teams for the #AEW World Tag Team Titles. Could this be Matt & Nick's last shot? pic.twitter.com/9HIvFATmdO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 24, 2026