– Will Ospreay defeated Mark Davis to advance to the finals of the 2026 Owen Hart Men’s Tournament on the June 3 episode of AEW Dynamite. With the win, he waits to see who emerges victorious at AEW Summer Blockbuster next week in Cincinnati, OH. between Swerve Strickland vs. Brody King to see who he will face in the finals.

– In addition to King-Strickland in an Owen Hart Men’s Tourney tilt, an Owen Hart Women’s Tournament showdown pitting Skye Blue vs. Sareee was also announced for AEW Summer Blockbuster. On the 6/3 Dynamite, Mercedes Mone returned as a wild card entrant in the tournament and beat Alex Windsor to advance.

– On this Saturday’s AEW Collision, the AEW Women’s Tag-Team Championships will be on-the-line, as Divine Dominion defends against TayJay after TayJay became the first team to win the 5-minute challenge last week on the show.

– Thekla spat on the Stardom logo on the screen during her promo segment on the 6/3 Dynamite show (see video below). Stardom President Taro Okada responded to this on social media, writing, “A vulgar, cowardly, and shameful act. Unforgivable.”

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 6/3/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

The DISRESPECT! AEW Women’s World Champion @Toxic_Thekla just SPIT to send a message to @wwr_stardom ahead of #ForbiddenDoor! pic.twitter.com/RyWpSXTJso — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 4, 2026