AEW has released a series of backstage interviews featuring several Continental Classic participants following their tournament matches on the November 21 episode of AEW Collision.

Brody King, Tommaso Ciampa, Ricochet, Kevin Knight and Jay White all shared their thoughts on their respective matches, with some addressing disappointing results and others looking ahead to their pursuit of the tournament championship.

One of the more concerning moments of the evening came during King’s Blue League match against Daniel Garcia, which was stopped prematurely after Garcia appeared to suffer an arm injury following a cannonball in the corner.

Although King was awarded three points due to the stoppage, he made it clear afterward that it wasn’t how he wanted to earn his first tournament victory.

“You know, going into this, Danny, I said that I owed you a beating,” King said. “But it’s not supposed to end like that. I didn’t earn those points. So whoever’s next in the Continental Classic, I’m going to earn Danny’s points and yours.”

Elsewhere, Tommaso Ciampa remained confident despite suffering a loss to Kevin Knight in tournament action.

Ciampa insisted that the setback wouldn’t prevent him from accomplishing his ultimate goal of winning the Continental Classic and capturing championship gold.

“It’s okay, it’s a marathon and I’m gonna win and I promised everybody I’m gonna win the Continental Classic,” Ciampa said. “Then I’m gonna win the damn championship.”

Ricochet also reflected on his tournament defeat after falling to Jay White in the main event of Collision.

Rather than focusing specifically on the loss, Ricochet spoke about his reasons for joining AEW and his desire to rediscover his passion for professional wrestling.

“I came to AEW to find that passion again, to find that fire again,” Ricochet said. “I came to AEW because AEW is where the best wrestle.”

Meanwhile, Knight was in a much more celebratory mood following his victory over Ciampa.

As the only representative of the Don Callis Family competing in this year’s Continental Classic, Knight acknowledged the expectations placed on him while promising to bring the tournament trophy back to the faction.

“With me being the only Don Callis family member in this tournament, Don put that pressure on my back,” Knight said. “And I’ma bring that trophy home. I’ma bring that gold home.”

Finally, White had plenty to say after defeating Ricochet in the Collision main event to secure three points in the Blue League standings.

The former AEW World Champion celebrated his successful start to the tournament and confidently predicted that he would eventually emerge as the Continental Classic winner.

“The Continental Classic has officially been kicked off by yours truly,” White said. “And I started just how I knew I would. Three points! Three points to me, that’s a big fat zero to you, Ricochet.”

For those interested, you can check out complete AEW Collision Results 11/21/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

"Danny, I said that I owed you a beating, but it’s not supposed to end like that." EXCLUSIVE: @BrodyXKing has his sights set on the next match in the #ContinentalClassic, despite an abrupt ending tonight. https://t.co/P4TJwRNNWp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 22, 2026

“It’s a marathon, and I’m gonna win.” EXCLUSIVE: @MrTommasoCiampa is determined to win the #ContinentalClassic, despite falling short in his first match. https://t.co/zRJiOGo0jE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 22, 2026

“I came to AEW to find that passion again.” EXCLUSIVE: @KingRicochet reflects on the results of tonight’s #ContinentalClassic match, and makes a bold prediction for the remainder of the tournament! https://t.co/rWSQfypGq7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 22, 2026

“Everybody backstage been trying to humble The Jet. They can’t do that.” EXCLUSIVE: @Jet2Flyy believes that tonight’s #ContinentalClassic win should be a reminder that “The Jet is too fly.” https://t.co/RwMrJ5pt3z — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 22, 2026