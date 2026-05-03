Saturday’s AEW Collision featured an emotional moment, key match announcements, and the return of a notable faction.

During the broadcast, Tony Schiavone took time to send well wishes to Rebel following her announcement earlier in the week that she is battling terminal ALS.

“We want Rebel to know you are a big part of AEW, we’re thinking about you right now, we are praying for you that you will pull through this,” he said. “Rebel, we hope you get better,” Schiavone concluded.

A couple of new matches are now official for this Wednesday’s three-hour AEW Dynamite & Collision special.

After recent tension, Hikaru Shida will team with Kris Statlander against Harley Cameron and Mina Shirakawa, stemming from a confrontation where Shida vowed to make things right.

Additionally, Jon Moxley is set to face Juice Robinson in a Continental Championship Eliminator match. Robinson made his intentions clear after picking up a tag team win alongside Ace Austin on Collision.

Looking ahead, AEW has also confirmed the first match for the Fairway to Hell special next Saturday, with Jack Perry defending the AEW National Championship against Mark Davis.

Meanwhile, the Bang Bang Gang is officially back to full strength. Following Robinson and Austin’s win, Austin and Colten Gunn returned to even the odds during a post-match attack, reuniting the group.

In a backstage segment, Austin Gunn declared, “The Gunns are back,” while Colten revealed he returned early from a serious knee injury because his team needed him.

Juice Robinson closed things out with a bold statement, saying he’s beaten Jon Moxley before, and plans to do it again.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Collision Results 5/2/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.