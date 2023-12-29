AEW will be holding its first-ever Worlds End pay-per-view tomorrow evening from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York. The event features a world title matchup between MJF and Samoa Joe, as well as the crowning of the Triple Crown Champion following the epic Continental Classic tournament.

Fightful Select has released several notes ahead of tomorrow’s show, which you can check out below.

-AEW World Champion MJF penned a column in the Player’s Tribune that dropped earlier today. The response to that column is said to be on par with their bigger NBA/soccer/NFL articles.

-Tony Chimel is still working in AEW.

-Stu Grayson is still officially on the AEW roster. He’s mainly been working ROH.

-Santana is another name who is still on the AEW roster. However, he’s been absent since his blow-off match with Ortiz and has been working a ton of outside dates for multiple indies across the globe.

-Britt Baker was at Wednesday’s Dynamite show in Orlando. She was said to just be visiting. A separate report surfaced earlier stating that she has been out dealing with an undisclosed injury.