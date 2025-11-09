Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT brought several major updates for next week’s AEW Blood & Guts event and the upcoming AEW Full Gear 2025 pay-per-view.

Featured below are some of the bigger updates to come out of the 11/8 show:

Flair & Steamboat Returning to AEW in Greensboro

Tony Schiavone announced during Collision that Ric Flair and Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat will both appear live at AEW Blood & Guts this Wednesday night. The event will take place in Greensboro, North Carolina, the same city where Flair and Steamboat made history with their legendary battles throughout the 1980s.

Both icons have appeared on AEW programming before — Flair was last seen at AEW Revolution 2024 in Greensboro as part of Sting’s final match, while Steamboat served as the special guest timekeeper at the same event.

AEW National Championship to Debut at Full Gear

AEW also confirmed new details about the company’s newest title — the AEW National Championship, which will be decided in a Casino Gauntlet Match at Full Gear.

During Collision, Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight of JetSpeed officially announced their entry into the bout. They join previously confirmed participants Bobby Lashley, Ricochet, and Shelton Benjamin in the high-stakes match to determine AEW’s inaugural National Champion.

More names are expected to be announced in the coming days as the Full Gear lineup continues to take shape.

Advantage Set for Women’s Blood & Guts Match

The women’s division also saw key developments heading into Blood & Guts. The Triangle of Madness — Julia Hart, Skye Blue, and Thekla — will team with Megan Bayne, Marina Shafir, and Mercedes Moné, and they’ll now hold the advantage in Wednesday’s Women’s Blood & Guts match.

Their opponents will be Jamie Hayter, Willow Nightingale, Harley Cameron, Kris Statlander, and the Timeless Love Bombs duo of “Timeless” Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa.

After Bayne defeated Shirakawa on last week’s AEW Dynamite, Hayter evened up the best-of-three series with a win over Skye Blue. The deciding match on Collision saw Thekla defeat Harley Cameron with a vicious spear to secure the advantage for her team heading into Blood & Guts.

