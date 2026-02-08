– Following their victory alongside Eddie Kingston and Ortiz in the Parking Lot Brawl on this week’s AEW Collision show, AEW President Tony Khan posts ‘The Rascalz are #AllElite’ graphic on X along with a brief statement. “Their team scored another win in the Las Vegas Parking Lot Fight on AEW Collision tonight, and now it’s official,” Khan’s social media statement began. “The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz Dezmond Xavier and Myron Reed are All Elite!”

Their team scored another win in the Las Vegas Parking Lot Fight on #AEWCollision tonight, and now it’s official: The Rascalz @ZacharyWentz @dezmondxavier @TheBadReed are All Elite! pic.twitter.com/LFo3fSkcWB — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 8, 2026

– An AEW faction got a new leader this weekend. The aforementioned February 7 episode of AEW Collision also saw Samoa Joe appoint HOOK as the new leader of The Opps while he is out recovering from injury. “The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil” noted that he won’t take the responsibility lightly, while touting himself as the greatest second-generation wrestler of all-time.

As Samoa Joe recovers from injury, he's installed HOOK as the BOSS of The Opps#AEWCollision continues on TNT and HBO Max pic.twitter.com/ITq6qeEIDy — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) February 8, 2026

– As noted, AEW announced Tommaso Ciampa vs. Kyle Fletcher for the TNT Championship for this coming Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Ontario, California. Ciampa successfully defended his title in the AEW Collision main event on 2/7, defeating Claudio Castagnoli and Roderick Strong in a triple-threat title tilt. Also added to the February 11 episode of AEW Dynamite in “The Golden State” is Kris Statlander vs. Thekla in a Strap Match for the AEW Women’s World Championship. The stipulation was announced during the 2/7 Collision show. The 2/11 Dynamite will also feature The Young Bucks vs. The Rascalz vs. TBA in a match to determine the next challengers for AEW World Tag-Team Champions FTR, as well as Kenny Omega and Swerve Strickland in a face-to-face segment.

#AEWDynamite

LIVE, 8/7c on TBS + HBO Max

This Wednesday, 2/11! TNT Championship

Tommaso Ciampa vs @KyleFletcherPro Fletcher wants to walk into #AEWGrandSlam Australia as TNT Champion, but to get his "Hero’s Welcome," he'll have to defeat the "Psycho Killer," THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/gjkCHX7gYs — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 8, 2026

#AEWDynamite

LIVE, 8/7c, TBS + HBO Max

This Wednesday, 2/11! AEW Women's World Title

Strap Match@CallMeKrisStat vs @Toxic_Thekla After Thekla whipped Stat with a belt, "Straplander" made her choice for a stipulation! Stat vs Thekla

STRAP MATCH for the Title, THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/B9U107SIxZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 8, 2026

#AEWDynamite

LIVE, 8/7c on TBS + HBO Max

This Wednesday, 2/11! 3-Way Tag Team #1 Contenders Match@DezmondXavier/@TheBadReed vs Wild Card Team vs @YoungBucks The Rascalz, Young Bucks + a Wild Card Team battle for a future shot at FTR’s AEW World Tag Team Titles, THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/7izvXwDxpF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 8, 2026

#AEWDynamite

LIVE, 8/7c on TBS + HBO Max

Wednesday, 2/11!@KennyOmegamanX + @SwerveConfident Face-To-Face Interview Was Swerve really trying to help Omega in his qualifier match last week on Dynamite? Will we get an answer when Omega + Swerve are face-to-face, THIS WEDNESDAY? pic.twitter.com/EM7fVtqhje — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 8, 2026

– AEW star Andrade El Idolo captured the GWF World Championship this weekend. The Don Callis Family member defeated Rambo on Saturday night in Berlin, Germany at the GWF Global Warning 2026 special event. El Idolo is now a triple-champion, as he holds the aforementioned GWF World Championship, as wellas titles in The Crash promotion in Mexico and the World Wrestling Council promotion in Puerto Rico.