AEW’s three-hour combined Dynamite and Collision show was a busy one.

And jam-packed with news.

In addition to the news and notes we covered from the show on Wednesday evening, here are some more quick-hits coming out of the November 19 show from Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts:

– The third annual AEW Continental Classic round-robin-style tournament is scheduled to kick off next week on the Thanksgiving Eve episode of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, November 26.

– Multiple AEW and CMLL bouts have been announced. The Beast Mortos will challenge Gran Guerrero for the CMLL World Heavyweight Championship on November 23 in Mexico City, Mexico. Also announced is AEW’s Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia of The Death Riders challenging Angel de Oro and Niebla Roja for the CMLL World Tag-Team Championships. Finally, Kazuchika Okada, Hechicero, and Konosuke Takeshita will get to challenge Mascara Dorada, Mistico, and Neon for the CMLL World Trios Championships at AEW Full Gear Tailgate Brawl.

– Also announced for AEW Full Gear Tailgate Brawl is an open challenge from Eddie Kingston and Hook, Big Boom AJ and QT Marshall vs. Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta, as well as a $200,000 four-way with Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn vs. Big Bill and Bryan Keith vs. Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum.

– Mercedes Mone defeated Red Velvet to unify the Interim and World TV titles in ROH during the main event of the three-hour show on Wednesday night in her hometown of Boston, MA.

For those who missed this week’s three-hour AEW on TBS prime time program, check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 11/19/25 and AEW Collision Results 11/19/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.