– The punctuation changed for the latest ‘Ready’ tease, and this time it happened. “Switchblade” Jay White made his long-awaited return at AEW Forbidden Door 2026 on Sunday in San Jose, CA. The Bang Bang Gang member helped Adam Copeland and Christian Cage retain their AEW World Tag-Team Championships with a victory over The Dogs.

– For those who missed it, below are some of the sights and sounds of the bloody spectacle that was the 12-man Steel Cage match between Team MJF and Team Mark Briscoe at AEW Forbidden Door 2026. Among the weapons used was the classic Nintendo Entertainment System, complete with Kyle O’Reilly blowing on the video game cartridge.

WHAT’S IN THE BAG?! An NES?! Watch #ForbiddenDoor LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/FskNX807ht — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 29, 2026

– The 12-man Steel Cage match saw Andrade El Idolo turn babyface, helping Team Briscoe defeat his own Team MJF members. Andrade revealed a vulgar t-shirt under his gear before helping Mark Briscoe pick up the victory for his team.

Team Briscoe comes out victorious!@SussexCoChicken has earned himself an #AEW World Title shot! Watch #ForbiddenDoor LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/Hes9bNX0jD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 29, 2026

– With the win, Mark Briscoe will now move on to challenge MJF for the AEW World Championship on the post-AEW Forbidden Door 2026 episode of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, July 1. Also scheduled for the 7/1 AEW Dynamite this week is the Survival of the Fittest match for the TBS Championship. The bout features Maika vs. Harley Cameron vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Persephone vs. Kris Statlander vs. Queen Aminata.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Forbidden Door 2026 Results coverage. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 7/1 for live AEW Dynamite Results.