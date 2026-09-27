Several AEW stars took to social media with reactions and updates coming out of Saturday night’s All Out pay-per-view in Chicago.

Swerve Strickland looked at the bigger picture after AEW All Out and WWE x AAA Worlds Collide both took place in the Chicago area on the same night. Strickland, who teamed with Kofi Kingston and Austin Creed to defend the AEW World Trios Championships against Hangman Page, Bandido and Brody King, celebrated the turnout for professional wrestling across both events.

“Over 20k folks in the city of chicago enjoyed live pro wrestling on a Saturday night,” Strickland wrote.

Over 20k folks in the city of chicago enjoyed live pro wrestling on a Saturday night#win #thankyou — Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) September 27, 2026

Andrade El Idolo also had some praise for his All Out opponent after successfully defending the AEW National Championship against PAC.

Andrade suggested that PAC has World Championship potential, although he believes his opponent needs to make one major change first.

“This man @BASTARDPAC has to be a world champion in the future, but he needs to leave the Death Riders, just like I left Don Callis!”

This man @BASTARDPAC has to be a world champion in the future, but he needs to leave the Death Riders, just like I left Don Callis!

2-1 https://t.co/K4VIvyYUca — Andrade “El Idolo” The Real Latino Man! (@AndradeElIdolo) September 27, 2026

Elsewhere on the card, Dani Luna made her AEW debut by answering Persephone’s open challenge for the TBS Championship. Luna came up short in the match, but her night ended with a new home after Tony Khan officially announced that she had signed with AEW.

“Right where I’m supposed to be,” Luna wrote afterward. “ALL ELITE”

The 27-year-old Luna previously competed for TNA Wrestling and RevPro, among other promotions.

Right where I’m supposed to be. ALL ELITE https://t.co/gIMkJ0DkBz — Dani Luna (@DaniLuna_pro) September 27, 2026

Meanwhile, Kenny Omega reunited with longtime Golden Lovers partner Kota Ibushi during a trip to Japan.

Ibushi shared a photo of the two together and revealed that they held a “secret meeting” while watching boxing, joking about an expensive hamburger before providing another update on his recovery.

“Thank you so much, Kenny! We had a secret meeting and watched boxing together! A 10,000 yen hamburger!? What was that all about…This is the last surgery. I won’t do it again 😃 Thank you for the feast! I got even more energy”

Ibushi remains sidelined after suffering a broken femur during an AEW Collision match and recently underwent a second surgery. Omega, meanwhile, has been away from AEW television since losing the AEW World Championship to Will Ospreay at All In.