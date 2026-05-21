A significant shakeup has hit AEW’s women’s division heading into Double or Nothing weekend.

During the May 20, 2026 episode of AEW Dynamite, Willow Nightingale announced in a backstage segment that she is relinquishing the AEW TBS Championship due to injury.

Nightingale also confirmed that she is withdrawing from the ongoing Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament.

According to Nightingale, she suffered a shoulder injury during last week’s episode of AEW Collision. The injury reportedly occurred during her successful title defense against Red Velvet on the May 16 edition of the show.

That means AEW will now be forced to crown a new TBS Champion, though no additional details have been revealed regarding the future of the title or how a new champion will be determined.

A tough break for one of AEW’s most popular stars.

The injury also impacts the Owen Hart Tournament lineup heading into AEW Double or Nothing. Nightingale had originally been scheduled to face Alex Windsor in tournament action at the pay-per-view, but AEW has now confirmed that her spot will instead be filled by a wild card entrant.

In another notable change to the card, Athena vs. Mina Shirakawa has officially replaced the originally planned Windsor vs. Nightingale bout for the event.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 5/20/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com. Make sure to join us here on Sunday for live AEW Double Or Nothing results coverage.