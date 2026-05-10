Several new matches and major storyline developments were announced during AEW Fairway to Hell heading into next week’s AEW Dynamite and the upcoming Double or Nothing 2026 pay-per-view.

One previously advertised championship bout has now been changed due to Kazuchika Okada traveling to Japan for a personal matter. Okada had originally been scheduled to challenge Darby Allin for the AEW World Championship on the May 13 episode of Dynamite ahead of his singles clash against Konosuke Takeshita at Double or Nothing.

Instead, it was revealed that Takeshita will now represent The Don Callis Family in next week’s AEW World Title match against Allin.

More additions were also made to the Stadium Stampede match at Double or Nothing following Ricochet’s interference during the AEW National Championship bout between Jack Perry and Mark Davis. Ricochet’s involvement directly led to Perry losing the title to Davis on Friday night.

The fallout didn’t take long.

In a backstage segment, Perry officially aligned himself with Chris Jericho’s side for Stadium Stampede and went on to announce additional reinforcements for the team. Perry revealed that The Elite, including The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, will join forces with Jericho and Perry at the pay-per-view.

The group is scheduled to battle Ricochet, The Demand, Mark Davis, and another yet-to-be-announced member of The Don Callis Family in the chaotic multi-man match at Double or Nothing.

Another championship match was also made official for the PPV, as Thekla is now set to defend the AEW Women’s World Championship in a four-way bout.

The reigning champion will put her title on the line against Hikaru Shida, Kris Statlander, and Jamie Hayter at AEW Double or Nothing 2026.

Also during AEW Fairway To Hell, additional updates were announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite. Featured below is the updated lineup:

* Darby Allin (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW World Championship

* FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler), Tommaso Ciampa, War Dogs (David Finlay & Clark Connors) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), Christian Cage, Adam Copeland & Orange Cassidy

* MJF to make an appearance

* Will Ospreay vs. Ace Austin

* Men’s and Women’s AEW Owen Hart Foundation brackets to be announced

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Collision Fairway To Hell Results 5/9/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

.@boy_myth_legend is furious after @DUNKZILLADavis won the #AEW National Title thanks to @TheDonCallis and @KingRicochet! Now, with #AEWDoN looming, Jack Perry unveils an ELITE plan for Stadium Stampede! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TBS + HBO Max pic.twitter.com/YswzTGzKT6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 10, 2026