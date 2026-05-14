– Thekla addressed Asuka’s WWE retirement rumors on TMZ’s Inside The Ring this week (see video below). When asked if she has ever met Asuka, she replied, “No, she is one of the few people….I’ve met IYO [SKY]. I meet a lot of people. I don’t think I’ve ever met Asuka, which is a bummer. I think she’s really good. Especially growing up and starting out as a wrestler, I was like, ‘That chick is just f**king cool.’ I don’t think she is (retiring). Somebody like her, she’s so f**king tough. She’s in her mid-40s and still whooping people’s asses. Somebody like that never retires.”

– “The Machine” Brian Cage returned to AEW television for the first time in 14 months on the May 13 episode of AEW Dynamite in Asheville, North Carolina. Cage answered the latest open challenge for the TNT Championship held by current champion Kevin “The Jet” Knight. In the end, Knight would go on to retain.

– The 5/13 show also featured the Owen Hart Cup tournament bracket match announcements, which were as follows:

* Jack Perry vs. Mark Davis

* Samoa Joe vs. Will Ospreay (match takes place at Double or Nothing)

* Swerve Strickland vs. Bandido (Match takes place at Double or Nothing)

* Brody King vs. Claudio Castagnoli

For the women it will be:

* Persephone vs. Hazuki

* Willow Nightingale vs. Alex Windsor

* Mina Shirakawa vs. Athena

* Skye Blue vs. Sareee

– By the end of the 5/13 show, the MJF vs. Darby Allin hair versus AEW Championship match was confirmed for AEW Double or Nothing. The updated lineup for the PPV is as follows:

* AEW World Championship – Title vs. Hair Match: Darby Allin (c) vs. MJF

* AEW Women’s World Championship – Four-Way Match: Thekla (c) vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander

* AEW World Tag Team Championship – “I Quit” Match – FTR (c) vs. Cage and Cope

* Stadium Stampede Match: Jericho, The Hurt Syndicate, Jack Perry, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks vs. The Demand, Mark Davis, Andrade El Idolo, Clark Connors, and David Finlay

* Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament – Quarterfinal Match: Samoa Joe vs. Will Ospreay

* Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament – Quarterfinal Match: Bandido vs. Swerve Strickland

* Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament – Quarterfinal Match: Alex Windsor vs. Willow Nightingale

– Also during the 5/13 Dynamite in Asheville, the complete teams for the Stadium Stampede match at AEW Double Or Nothing 2026 were officially announced. Team Chris Jericho will feature Jericho, The Elite and The Hurt Syndicate taking on Team Ricochet, featuring Ricochet, The Gates of Agony, Andrade and The Dogs.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 5/13/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.