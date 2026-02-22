The ongoing perception of a competitive divide between WWE and AEW continues to fuel AEW News and Wrestling Rumors discussion, but recent comments from Tony Schiavone highlight the professional respect that exists at the talent level. Speaking on his “What Happened When” podcast, Schiavone shared a moment from AEW’s recent trip to Dallas where he overheard Michael Cole calling a match during the Royal Rumble broadcast.

Recounting the story, Schiavone explained that someone nearby had the Royal Rumble playing on their phone, allowing him to hear Cole’s live commentary. “The other day… on Saturday, we were in Dallas, right? And somebody had the Royal Rumble on the phone, because it was early in the day, right? And I can hear Michael Cole call a match,” Schiavone said. He then offered pointed praise for Cole’s execution behind the desk.

“That f****r knows how to call a match, and he knows how to create excitement,” Schiavone continued. “But I’ve got to walk away from this, because I don’t want to be [influenced] by Michael Cole.” The remark underscores both admiration and the discipline announcers maintain in preserving their own broadcast identities. This is not the first time Schiavone has complimented Cole publicly, having done so in prior podcast discussions in 2024.

Historically, the two voices have been associated with opposing sides of wrestling’s most competitive eras. Schiavone was the lead voice of WCW during the Monday Night Wars, while Cole rose to prominence in WWE shortly thereafter. Today, Schiavone serves as a key figure on AEW programming while Cole remains WWE’s lead broadcaster. The exchange reinforces that while brand competition remains central to WWE News and AEW News narratives, respect among industry professionals continues behind the scenes.