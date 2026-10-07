– Four championship matches took place during the AEW Grand Slam: France show on October 6 at Adidas Arena in Paris, France. All four reigning champions successfully retained their respective titles. Bandido defeated Kofi of The New Level to retain his ROH World Championship, Darby Allin defeated Kyle Fletcher to retain his TNT Championship, Mercedes Mone beat Queen Aminata in an AEW Women’s Championship match, and the main event saw Will Ospreay successfully retain his AEW World Championship with a victory over Kazuchika Okada.

– The 10/6 AEW in Paris show also featured a Clockwork Carnage qualifying match, with Samoa Joe defeating “Jungle” Jack Perry. With the win, Joe moves on to the Clockwork Carnage match at the upcoming AEW WrestleDream 2026 pay-per-view on October 17 in Orlando, FL. For more on what a Clockwork Carnage match is, click here.

.@SamoaJoe shuts down “Jungle” Jack Perry to qualify for Clockwork Carnage at #AEWWrestleDream! Watch #AEWGrandSlam France on TBS + HBO Max! https://t.co/MQD2AC893S — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 7, 2026

– Also during AEW Grand Slam: France on Tuesday evening, it was announced that Jon Moxley will be defending his AEW Continental Championship against Mark Davis at the upcoming AEW WrestleDream show on 10/17. The match announcement took place after Davis and Jake Doyle defeated Gabe Kidd and Jon Moxley in tag-team action. Also added to AEW WrestleDream 2026 is a 2 out of 3 Falls match, with Swerve Strickland & The New Level defending their AEW World Trios Championships against Hangman Page, Bandido & Brody King.

#AEW World Trios Champs @SwerveConfident, @AustinCreedWins & @TrueKofi want Hangman, @BrodyxKing & @BandidoWrestler at #AEWWrestleDream in a 2 Out of 3 Falls Title Match! Watch #AEWGrandSlam France on TBS + HBO Max! https://t.co/G9kecm2K13 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 7, 2026

Davis and Doyle get the win and Mark Davis gets a shot at Jon Moxley’s Continental Title at #AEWWrestleDream! #AEWGrandSlam brings #AEWDynamite to France on TBS and HBO Max https://t.co/qjzJursWWw — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) October 7, 2026

– Finally, it was announced that The Young Bucks will put their AEW World Tag-Team Championships on-the-line against The Dogs at this Saturday night’s AEW Grand Slam Collision show. Also announced for the 10/10 Grand Slam Collision is Jericho vs. Nick Wayne, as well as ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey competing in a Clockwork Carnage Qualifying match.

Championship gold is up for grabs!

The @youngbucks put the #AEW World Tag Team Titles on the line this SATURDAY NIGHT against The Dogs! Watch #AEWGrandSlam France on TBS + HBO Max! https://t.co/iwoASvsPbK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 7, 2026

"I may not respect @IAmJericho, but I’m man enough to admit that I respect everything that you’ve done." At #AEWCollision: Grand Slam France @TheNickWayne goes one-on-one with Jericho! Watch #AEWGrandSlam France on TBS + HBO Max! https://t.co/yZFupqZYj9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 7, 2026

The United Empire’s newest member @SpeedballBailey announces he’ll compete in a qualifying match on #AEWCollision, looking to face his teammate, AEW World Champion @WillOspreay, in Clockwork Carnage at #AEWWrestleDream! Watch #AEWGrandSlam France on TBS + HBO Max! https://t.co/iluRxO24fs — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 7, 2026