– During the April 8 episode of AEW Dynamite, matches were announced for this week’s installment of AEW Collision, which goes down on Saturday, April 11 at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max. The current advertised lineup heading into the 4/11 show looks as follows:

* The Young Bucks vs. El Clon & Hechicero

* Thekla & Marina Shafir vs. The Brawling Birds

* AEW World Trios Championships: Mistico & JetSpeed (c) vs. The Dogs

* AEW International Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Myron Reed

* Winner Gets #2 Spot In Casino Gauntlet Match At AEW Dynasty: RUSH vs. Anthony Bowens

– With his win over Mascara Dorada on the 4/8 AEW Dynamite, Tommaso Ciampa gets one step closer to getting “Sylvie” back, as he enters the Casino Gauntlet for the vacant TNT Championship in the No. 1 Spot at this Sunday’s AEW Dynasty pay-per-view.

– Although they will team up to take on The Young Bucks at AEW Dynasty this Sunday, Don Callis Family members Konosuke Takeshita and Kazuchika Okada are going to do battle against each other, finally, at the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view on May 24. Both matches were announced during the 4/8 episode of AEW Dynamite.

– IWGP Heavyweight Champion Callum Newman, HENARE and Francesco Akira from New Japan Pro-Wrestling appeared alongside Alex Windsor as backup for Will Ospreay against The Death Riders crew of Jon Moxley, PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Daniel Garcia and Marina Shafir on the 4/8 AEW Dynamite show. The episode opened with a big brawl between the two teams, leading to a big eight-man main event later in the show, which the Ospreay team would go on to win.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 4/8/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.