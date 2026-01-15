Andrade El Idolo is finally set for his AEW in-ring return.

Andrade will face Angelico this Saturday on AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage, marking his first match back after months of uncertainty surrounding the status of his WWE non-compete clause following his release. Andrade made his surprise on-screen return last week, clearing the way for his long-awaited comeback between the ropes.

Collision will also feature the return of Penelope Ford, who steps back into action against Megan Bayne after missing time with injury.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the officially advertised lineup heading into the Saturday, January 17, 2026 episode of AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage, airing via tape delay at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max from Phoenix, AZ:

* Andrade El Idolo vs. Angelico

* Zayda Steel vs. Marina Shafir

* Penelope Ford vs. Megan Bayne

* SkyFlight vs. Don Callis Family

* Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

* The Opps vs. Hangman Page & JetSpeed for the AEW Trios Championships

* Jack Perry vs. Anthony Bowens in an AEW National Title Eliminator match

For those who don’t feel like waiting, you can read complete AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage Spoilers For January 17, 2026 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

AEW WORLD TAG-TEAM TITLE MATCH ANNOUNCED

AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR officially know who’s next.

Following Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage show, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler will defend their titles against the Don Callis Family duo of Doyle & Davis, who earned the opportunity by winning a four-way tag team title eliminator. The win cements Jack Doyle and Mark Davis as immediate threats in the division.

Doyle, formerly known to fans as Jake Something during his TNA Wrestling run, only made his AEW debut last week and has already wasted no time making an impact.

KENNY OMEGA’S IN-RING RETURN SET FOR AEW DYNAMITE

And looking ahead to next week, a major singles clash is now official.

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will take on Josh Alexander on next Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite after Omega confronted the Don Callis Family during Wednesday’s show. While the two Canadians have crossed paths in tag team situations before, this will mark their first-ever one-on-one meeting.

Omega has not competed since the December 17 Holiday Bash Dynamite in Manchester, England, where he teamed with The Young Bucks against Hechicero, Kazuchika Okada, and Konosuke Takeshita. It will also be his first singles match since last July’s All In event, where he fell to Okada.

AEW Dynamite featuring Omega vs. Alexander takes place Wednesday, January 21, 2026, live from Orlando, Florida.

