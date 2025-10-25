All Elite Wrestling is finishing out 2025 with a full schedule of programming, which includes multiple weekly episodes of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision, as well as two more pay-per-view events.

This weekend, Warner Bros. Discovery issued a press release to announce their full broadcast schedule for the month of November.

Among the many shows, movies and specials included in November 2025 is the aforementioned bundle of AEW content.

In the press release, WBD noted that AEW Collision will air on a special day for the final week of the year. Instead of the usual Saturday night time slot on November 29, AEW has moved the show to Thursday of that week, November 27, which is actually the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

Another interesting note is that AEW has a three-hour block of programming listed for the AEW Full Gear 2025 pay-per-view “go-home” shows of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision on Wednesday, November 19.

AEW also has a re-airing of their AEW Double Or Nothing 2025 pay-per-view, which is scheduled for Wednesday, November 19.

Finally, the end of the AEW schedule for November 2025 in the WBD press release reads as follows:

It is believed that the inclusion of mentions of AEW Rampage and AEW Battle of the Belts was simply an error, however that has not yet been confirmed. If any plans to bring back the defunct AEW Rampage show surfaces, we will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Featured below is the complete AEW schedule of programming for the month of November 2025:

* Saturday, November 1: AEW Collision, 8 p.m.

* Wednesday, November 5: AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.

* Saturday, November 8: AEW Collision, 8 p.m.

* Wednesday, November 12: AEW Blood and Guts, 8 p.m.

* Saturday, November 15: AEW Collision, 8 p.m.

* Wednesday, November 19: AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m./Collision, 10 p.m./Countdown to Full Gear 2025, 11 p.m.

* Friday, November 21: The Battle of the Belts joins the AEW programming roster alongside Dynamite and Rampage.

* Saturday, November 22: AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl: Full Gear, 7 p.m./AEW Full Gear, 8 p.m. (PPV)

* Wednesday, November 26: AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.

* Thursday, November 27: AEW Collision, 8 p.m.

* Friday, November 28: AEW Double or Nothing (5/25): Anarchy in the Arena takes place at Double or Nothing. Hurt Syndicate defend their tag titles against Sons Of Texas. The Owen Hart Cup finals conclude with Will Ospreay vs. “Hangman” Page and Mercedes Mone vs. Jamie Hayter. AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm against Mina Shirakawa.

