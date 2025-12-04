AEW has unveiled a packed slate of holiday-season programming spanning Dynamite, Collision, ROH, and the ongoing Continental Classic, with multiple championship implications woven throughout the schedule.

AEW sets the stage for the return of the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal

The annual Dynamite Diamond battle royal is locked in for Wednesday, December 17, serving as part of a special three-hour Holiday Bash combo edition of Dynamite/Collision from Manchester, England.

This year’s format sends the final two men standing directly to the Dynamite Diamond Ring finals, which will be held on the Christmas Eve Dynamite on 34th Street broadcast—airing at a special 6 PM Eastern timeslot.

The eventual winner won’t have long to celebrate. He’ll earn an AEW World Championship match at the Maximum Carnage edition of Dynamite on Wednesday, January 14 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Mercedes Moné confirms in-ring ROH debut ahead of Final Battle

Ring of Honor Women’s TV Champion Mercedes Moné took to Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite to reveal she will compete on Thursday’s HonorClub program, just 24 hours before defending her title at Friday’s ROH Final Battle against former champion Red Velvet.

Thursday’s bout—taped earlier in Fishers, Indiana—marks Moné’s official in-ring debut for ROH.

Tony Khan books TNT Title match and tag team bout for Collision: Winter Is Coming

AEW President Tony Khan has finalized a TNT Championship match for the December 13 edition of AEW Collision: Winter Is Coming, where Daniel Garcia will challenge for the gold.

The episode emanates from Cardiff, Wales, continuing AEW’s expanding UK tour.

Also announced: Jamie Hayter & Kris Statlander vs. Sisters of Sin (Julia Hart & Skye Blue) in a featured women’s tag team showdown.

Continental Classic Blue League matches locked for December 6 Collision

* Claudio Castagnoli (6 points) vs. Mascara Dorada (0 points)

* Jon Moxley (3 points) vs. Konosuke Takeshita (0 points)

* Orange Cassidy (0 points) vs. Roderick Strong (0 points)

This Saturday’s AEW Collision will showcase three Continental Classic Blue League contests, each with critical point implications:

Two key matches confirmed for AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming (September 10)

After winning a holiday hardcore death match semifinal on Wednesday’s show, The Timeless Love Bombs (Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa) have punched their ticket to the AEW Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament Finals.

They will meet The Babes of Wrath—Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron—on the September 10 Winter Is Coming edition of Dynamite. The winners will be crowned the inaugural AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Capping off the card, Samoa Joe is set to defend the AEW World Championship against Eddie Kingston in the night’s featured main event.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every week for live AEW Dynamite results and AEW Collision results coverage.

OTHER RECENT AEW NEWS: Wrestling Legend Says Recently Released WWE Superstar Could Be Exactly What AEW Needs Right Now