AEW President Tony Khan was joined by Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron for the post-show media scrum following AEW Full Gear 2026 on Saturday, November 14, at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Nick Wayne also made a brief appearance during the scrum, which featured updates on the travel complications surrounding the pay-per-view, MJF’s return, upcoming AEW plans, merchandise changes, and more.

Kris Statlander & Harley Cameron Discuss Women’s Tag Team Title Victory

Tony Khan opened by acknowledging the accomplishments of Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron, noting that Statlander has become the second Women’s Triple Crown Champion in AEW history after holding the AEW Women’s World Championship, TBS Championship and AEW Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Cameron also made history by becoming the first two-time AEW Women’s Tag Team Champion.

The two discussed Billy Gunn’s cameo in their entrance video, joking that the WWE Hall of Famer had been begging to work with them and that they decided to give him a trial run.

Cameron praised Statlander as one of the best wrestlers in the world, crediting her with helping her improve inside the ring and develop confidence throughout her AEW career. Statlander spoke about their genuine friendship and how Cameron helps her relax and enjoy wrestling while maintaining their commitment to performing at a high level.

Both expressed interest in continuing to work together, developing their chemistry as a team and helping establish additional prestige for the AEW Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Nick Wayne Makes Surprise Appearance

Nick Wayne briefly interrupted Tony Khan during the media scrum while livestreaming on his phone.

Wayne offered Khan champagne and asked about the post-show afterparty before making his exit. He did not take any questions from the media.

Tony Khan Addresses AEW Full Gear Travel Issues

Khan discussed the significant travel complications that threatened Saturday’s pay-per-view following the nationwide FAA flight grounding on Friday.

According to Khan, AEW arranged three private planes to help transport wrestlers to Phoenix in time for the event. Some performers arrived only hours before the show, while others reportedly made it with just minutes to spare.

Despite the circumstances, AEW managed to present the entire advertised main pay-per-view card without changes. The travel situation did force adjustments to the Tailgate Brawl pre-show.

Maya World was the only advertised wrestler who could not make it to Phoenix, resulting in changes to the pre-show lineup. Khan praised Hyan and Skye Blue for stepping up and taking advantage of the opportunity.

Renee Paquette was also unable to attend because of the travel disruptions. Khan offered condolences to Paquette and Jon Moxley following the passing of their dog, Blue, and acknowledged that nobody could replace Paquette as the usual host of the media scrum.

AEW Planning More Events In Phoenix

Khan spoke positively about AEW’s experience in Phoenix and expressed interest in making the city an annual destination for the promotion.

He expects the Phoenix market to remain part of AEW’s plans for future television tapings and pay-per-view events.

Persephone’s AEW Contract Status Revealed

Khan confirmed that Persephone is signed to AEW for “years to come.”

He expressed confidence in her future and indicated that she is expected to remain an important part of both AEW and CMLL moving forward.

Queen Aminata’s Comeback And Women’s Division Success

Khan discussed Queen Aminata’s progress over the past year, revealing that she was devastated when AEW prevented her from participating in last year’s Blood & Guts match due to injury concerns.

One year later, Aminata is the reigning TBS Champion and was able to compete in this year’s Blood & Guts match.

Khan also praised Mercedes Mone and Marina Shafir for their match at Full Gear, pointing to the continued growth and development of AEW’s women’s division.

He expressed interest in another match between Wrathlander and the Brawling Birds.

AEW Blood & Guts Ratings Milestone

Khan revealed that the recent AEW Blood & Guts edition of Dynamite delivered the company’s largest audience in the key 18-49 demographic during the HBO Max simulcast era.

He credited the women’s division with playing a significant role in the show’s success and praised the performers involved for their contributions.

Toni Storm Return Update, Mina Shirakawa And ROH Plans

Khan reiterated that Toni Storm will eventually return to AEW, although he did not provide a specific timetable.

He praised Mina Shirakawa for her performances during Storm’s absence and acknowledged her contributions to the promotion.

Khan also discussed the upcoming ROH match between Athena and Hyan, including the ongoing storyline involving Athena attempting to recruit Hyan.

AEW Action Figures And Merchandise Changes

Asked about AEW action figures becoming increasingly difficult to find in retail stores, Khan explained that the company is transitioning between toy partners.

He indicated that new action figure lines are planned for release ahead of the holiday season, with some partnerships already announced and additional announcements expected.

Khan was also questioned about the absence of merchandise for certain performers and groups at Full Gear, including Mercedes Mone and The Conglomeration.

He said those shirts would normally be available at AEW events and promised to look into why they were missing from the merchandise stands.

Austin Creed And Kofi Kingston’s Creative Contributions

Khan praised Austin Creed and Kofi Kingston for their involvement in developing the Texas Death Match at Full Gear.

He noted that both wrestlers contributed significantly to the creative process surrounding the match and complimented how quickly they have adapted to AEW.

Khan also spoke positively about their work alongside Swerve Strickland and the contributions they have made since joining the promotion.

AEW Full Gear 2026 Pay-Per-View Business Update

Khan indicated that Full Gear 2026 was performing significantly better on pay-per-view compared to the previous year’s event.

He described the increase as part of a larger positive trend for AEW pay-per-view business throughout 2026.

Khan credited the wrestlers, their creative ideas and feedback from the audience for helping the company continue improving its product.

The Young Bucks, Mark Davis And Jake Doyle

Khan praised The Young Bucks and the team of Mark Davis and Jake Doyle following their match at Full Gear.

He suggested that 2026 could end up being the best pay-per-view year of Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson’s careers.

Khan also expressed confidence in the future of Davis and Doyle, indicating that additional matches between the two teams could be possible.

AEW Continental Classic Selection Special And Tournament Plans

Khan confirmed that the field for the 2026 AEW Continental Classic will be revealed during halftime of Monday Night Football on November 16.

The selection special will feature Khan alongside Tony Schiavone and will be presented through AEW’s social media platforms.

Khan explained that medical evaluations following Full Gear would factor into the final tournament lineup, as the company needs to determine which wrestlers are healthy enough to participate.

When asked about potentially introducing women’s or tag team versions of the Continental Classic, Khan acknowledged that additional round-robin tournaments could be explored in the future.

He suggested that such tournaments might operate under different names while praising the Continental Classic’s existing points system and strict rules prohibiting outside interference.

Possible AEW Stadium Show And 2027 Pay-Per-View Schedule

Khan was asked about the possibility of AEW holding a stadium event in mid-April.

He did not confirm any plans or make an announcement regarding such an event.

Instead, Khan pointed to the previously announced AEW Worlds End event in Minneapolis and AEW Dynasty in Liverpool in 2027.

He noted that the remainder of the company’s pay-per-view calendar beyond those events has not yet been officially announced.

MJF Return, Will Ospreay Injury Update And Dynamite Plans

Khan addressed MJF’s surprise return at the conclusion of Full Gear, where he attacked AEW World Champion Will Ospreay following the main event.

He confirmed that MJF will appear and speak on the November 18 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Khan also revealed that Ospreay was undergoing medical evaluations following the attack, which saw MJF strike the champion with his “One True Championship.”

He praised Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher for their performance in the Full Gear main event, while acknowledging the physical toll of the match and the subsequent attack.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Full Gear 2026 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.