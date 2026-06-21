All Elite Wrestling returned on June 20 with the latest episode of AEW Collision from Sugar Land, TX., with several key developments for AEW Forbidden Door 2026 and other news coming out of the show.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

Chris Jericho vs. Tommaso Ciampa Set For AEW Dynamite Beach Break

A new singles match has been added to the upcoming AEW Dynamite Beach Break special.

During the June 20 episode of AEW Collision, tensions escalated between Chris Jericho and Tommaso Ciampa as the two came face-to-face in a heated confrontation. The segment ultimately led to their match being made official for AEW Dynamite Beach Break on July 8 in Clearwater, Florida.

Jericho had strong words for Ciampa during the exchange, making it clear that he isn’t concerned with which version of himself shows up for the fight.

“It doesn’t matter which version of Jericho comes after Ciampa,” Jericho stated, adding that they are all going to “kick his a**.”

The bout is now scheduled to take place at next month’s Beach Break event.

Kris Statlander Advances To Survival Of The Fittest Match

Kris Statlander has officially punched her ticket to Survival of the Fittest.

On the June 20 edition of AEW Collision, Statlander faced Mina Shirakawa in a qualifying match with a spot in the upcoming multi-person contest on the line. By securing the victory, Statlander earned her place in the Survival of the Fittest field.

She joins Hikaru Shida and Persephone as confirmed participants in the match, which is scheduled to take place on July 1.

Additional qualifiers are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Three-Way Tag Team Match Official For AEW Forbidden Door 2026

A major international tag team showdown has been confirmed for AEW Forbidden Door 2026.

It was announced that The Young Bucks will represent AEW in a three-way tag team match against CMLL’s Sky Team and NJPW’s Unbound Co. at the upcoming pay-per-view event.

The match adds another cross-promotional attraction to the annual Forbidden Door card, which traditionally showcases talent from multiple wrestling organizations around the world.

AEW Forbidden Door 2026 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 28.

Matt Sydal Returns To AEW Programming

Matt Sydal is back on AEW television.

During the June 20 episode of AEW Collision, a backstage segment featured Christopher Daniels, Scorpio Sky, Darius Martin, and Dante Martin discussing developments within the company.

Daniels then revealed some positive news, announcing that Sydal has officially returned to AEW programming.

The veteran performer, who WWE fans may remember as Evan Bourne, had been absent from AEW television before his return was acknowledged on Saturday night’s broadcast.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Collision Results 6/20/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.