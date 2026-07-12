– Following this week’s AEW Dynamite on July 8, which saw Kenny Omega defeat MJF to capture the AEW World Championship and setting up a defense against Will Ospreay at AEW All In: London at Wembley Stadium in August, it was announced during the July 11 edition of AEW Collision that there will be a ‘Kenny Omega AEW World Championship Celebration’ at the July 15 installment of AEW Dynamite in Boston, MA.

#AEWDynamite

LIVE, 8/7c, TBS & HBO Max

Boston, MA

This Wednesday, 7/15@KennyOmegamanX

AEW World Championship Celebration

Kenny Omega became the AEW World Champion for the second time at Beach Break.

The NEW champion celebrates his title win LIVE on TBS, THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/0rezivKQID — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2026

– Additionally, the 7/15 Dynamite in Boston show also gained the addition of Willow Nightingale, Maya World & Hyan vs. Mercedes Mone & Divine Dominion in women’s trios action. Previously advertised for the show is Andrade El Idolo vs. Jack Doyle in a match where if Andrade wins, he earns a shot at the AEW National Championship held by Mark Davis of The Don Callis Family.

.@WillowWrestles & @MayaWorldd bond before challenging Mercedes Moné & Divine Dominion in Boston! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/ouZbQQIiY1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2026

– It was also announced during the 7/11 AEW Collision show that the Rougeau Wrestling Dynasty will be honored at the company’s upcoming AEW Redemption 2026 pay-per-view on July 27 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. “Celebrating 80 Years of the Rougeau Wrestling Dynasty,” AEW wrote via social media. “Join us in celebrating one of the most prolific wrestling families in the history of Montreal, The Rougeaus, LIVE on the AEW Redemption Buy In, Sunday 7/26!”

#AEWRedemption Buy In

6e/3p

Montreal, Quebec

Sunday, 7/26

Celebrating 80 Years of the Rougeau Wrestling Dynasty

Join us in celebrating one of the most prolific wrestling families in the history of Montreal, The Rougeaus, LIVE on the AEW Redemption Buy In, Sunday 7/26! pic.twitter.com/YoI6gc91nP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2026

– The ShopAEW website for All Elite Wrestling is already promoting a new ‘Hangman Rides Again’ merchandise collection following Hangman Page’s first appearance in months on the 7/11 episode of AEW Collision.