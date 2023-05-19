Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite featured a segment that was originally supposed to tease the next challenger for AEW World Champion MJF. The segment saw MJF slap the microphone from Renee Paquette’s hand as she attempted a backstage interview, but the Wrestling Observer reports that this was not the original plan.

The original plan was to do an in-ring segment with MJF, his three Double Or Nothing opponents (Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, Jungle Boy), and Britt Baker, who has also been referred to as a “Pillar of AEW” like MJF, Allin, Jungle Boy and Guevara. Baker was supposed to hint that even if MJF retains the title at Double Or Nothing, Adam Cole will be waiting for him.

It was speculated that AEW may have changed plans because they don’t want fans to think MJF retaining at Double Or Nothing is a given.

