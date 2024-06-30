The Forbidden Door opens once again tonight.

AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 goes down tonight from UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, airing live via pay-per-view.

Kicking off with “Zero Hour” at 6:30pm EST. this evening, the following matches are scheduled for the official pre-show for the co-promoted pay-per-view presented by All Elite Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling and CMLL.

* Mariah May vs. Saraya (Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament)

* Kris Statlander & Momo Watanabe vs. Willow Nightingale & Tam Nakano

* Yota Tsuji, Titan & Hiromu Takahashi vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix & Mistico

* Private Party vs. Gabe Kidd & Roderick Strong vs. Tomohiro Ishii & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Brody King & Malakai Black

Scheduled for the pay-per-view portion of the card, which gets started at 8/7c, are the following bouts:

* Swerve Strickland vs. Will Ospreay (AEW World Title)

* Mark Briscoe vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Jack Perry vs. Dante Martin vs. Lio Rush vs. El Phantasmo (TNT Title Ladder Match)

* Mercedes Mone vs. Stephanie Vaquer (TBS & NJPW STRONG Women’s Titles)

* Jon Moxley vs. Tetsuya Naito (IWGP World Heavyweight Title)

* “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Mina Shirakawa (AEW Women’s Title)

* Orange Cassidy vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Bryan Danielson vs. Shigo Takagi (Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament)

* MJF vs. Hechicero

* The Young Bucks & Kazuchika Okada vs. The Acclaimed & Hiroshi Tanahashi

* Chris Jericho, Big Bill & Jeff Cobb vs. Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata & HOOK

Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 results coverage.