The first names have been confirmed for the 2026 edition of CMLL’s International Grand Prix.

During this week’s edition of CMLL Informa, it was announced that AEW’s PAC will represent the United Kingdom, NJPW’s DOUKI will represent Japan, and MLW’s Austin Aries will represent the United States as members of Team World for this year’s tournament.

The annual International Grand Prix is expected to once again feature a 20-man tag match pitting Team Mexico against a squad of international stars.

On the Team Mexico side, Titan, Xelhua, and Volador Jr. have already been confirmed for the bout, which is scheduled to take place at Arena Mexico on Friday, August 7.

CMLL traditionally holds both men’s and women’s International Grand Prix matches each year, with the men’s edition taking place in August and the women’s event following in October.

The announcement comes just days after AEW, NJPW, CMLL, and Stardom collaborated on the 2026 Forbidden Door pay-per-view event.