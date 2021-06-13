The latest Wrestling Observer Radio reported the following notes about All Elite Wrestling:

-Newest superstar Andrade El Idolo may potentially be wearing his La Sombra luchadore mask in some capacity as his vignettes heavily focused on his La Sombra medallion around his neck. The report speculates that it could potentially just be for his ring entrance, similar to his NXT Takeover Philadelphia matchup against Johnny Gargano.

-Observer Radio also touched on the training of Brock Anderson (son of Arn Anderson) and Hook (son of Taz). Both men have been working with coaches constantly and are said to be ready for television, with Anderson having his first official matchup on next week’s Dynamite.

Elsewhere AEW superstar Cody Rhodes took to Twitter to comment on Florida lifting COVID-19 restrictions and opening up the city of Miami to 100% capacity shortly before the promotion comes to town on July 7th. At that event the American Nightmare will take on QT Marshall in a South Beach strap match.