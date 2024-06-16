– It was announced during the special one-year anniversary episode of AEW Collision on June 15 in Youngstown, Ohio that “The Learning Tree” Chris Jericho and Big Bill will be taking on the Private Party duo of Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy on next week’s AEW Collision show on June 22.

– Former AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida declared for the 2024 Owen Hart Foundation Memorial Women’s Tournament during a video package that aired on the 6/15 episode of AEW Collision.

– Dante Martin defeated Lee Moriarty of Shane Taylor Promotions on the 6/15 episode of AEW Collision to qualify for the TNT Championship Ladder Match at the upcoming AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view on June 30. Martin joins Jack Perry, Konosuke Takeshita and Mark Briscoe in the competitor field for the bout thus far.

– Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly, Orange Cassidy and Dante Martin will team together on the June 19 episode of AEW Dynamite at the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia to face off against Roderick Strong, Kyle Fletcher, Konosuke Takeshita and Zack Sabre Jr. in an All Star 8-Man Tag.

– AEW released the following Father’s Day video on their various digital and social media outlets on Sunday featuring multiple AEW stars.