This evening’s AEW Collision opened up with FTR defeating Bullet Club Gold (Jay White & Juice Robinson) in an epic 2-out-of-3 falls matchup to retain the tag team titles. The bout went 58-minutes and ended with Harwood tapping out Robinson to a sharpshooter. You can check out a full recap of the match by clicking here.

According to PW Insider, Ari Daivari was the one who produced the matchup. Aside from wrestling, Daivari has been excelling in his backstage work producing for AEW.

David Benoit, the son of Chris Benoit, is in attendance for tonight’s AEW Collision/Battle of the Belts VII and has been shown on-screen several times. CM Punk, who lost the Owen Hart tournament to Ricky Starks, hugged Benoit on-screen.