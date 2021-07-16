-One AEW star who has been noticeably out of action has been Rey Fenix from the Lucha Bros, who has not wrestled on AEW programming since the April 26th episode of DARK. Reports later surfaced that Fenix was dealing with a groin injury, but the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter says that Fenix is healed up and should be returning very soon.

-Matt Jackson from the Young Bucks is a little banged up following the street fight tag team match against Penta El Zero M and Eddie Kingston from the July 7th Dynamite. Most notably Jackson got a stinger (neck related) when Penta through him into the barricade head first. He is said to be doing fine thanks to the week off from in-ring action and additional treatment like an inversion table and ice/heat combo.

