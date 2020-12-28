-AEW is now enforcing copyright violations for any fans or content creators who are using footage from Dynamite, DARK, Being The Elite, or pay per views. While the promotion had previously let this go in the past that will no longer be the case due to their broadcast agreements, with any violators being subject to demonetization and removal.

-Former AEW women’s champion Riho has officially finished up her commitments with the Japanese promotion STARDOM. STARDOM apparently wants all their talent to be exclusive and Riho is currently still under contract with AEW. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the travel restrictions put in place because of it she has not been able to appear on television since March.

(H/T F4wonline)