Je’Von Evans isn’t holding back in his war of words with Ricochet.

It all started when a fan on Twitter called Evans the best young prospect in wrestling. Ricochet fired back, replying, “I’d squash him.”

That simple jab quickly ignited a fiery exchange. Evans clapped back with a series of harsh shots — not just at Ricochet, but also at AEW and its president, Tony Khan.

Ricochet, who parted ways with WWE in the summer of 2024, made his AEW debut at All In 2024 after officially signing with the company.

For what it’s worth, Evans has since deleted his tweets but the screenshots can be seen below:

Also, by just simply mentioning my name, this is your most engaged with post. You’re welcome for the exposure, kid. 👑 — Ricochet (@KingRicochet) May 8, 2025

How many people does the PC hold? Bahahaha but keep up the energy. It’s makes you look cool. — Ricochet (@KingRicochet) May 8, 2025

Je’Von Evans goes off on Ricochet in Twitter exchange. pic.twitter.com/mEE4LVVKAb — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) May 8, 2025

Duke Lesnar is advancing in his hockey career after being selected by the Medicine Hat Tigers in the Western Hockey League (WHL).

The son of former WWE and UFC star Brock Lesnar, Duke was chosen in the fifth round, 115th overall, in the WHL Draft.

During the 2024–25 season, Duke played for the Notre Dame Hounds, recording 13 goals and 15 assists for 28 points in 30 games, along with 43 penalty minutes. He added four more points in four playoff appearances.

Duke is set to attend the Medicine Hat Tigers’ development and rookie camp this summer as he continues his journey in competitive hockey.

With the 115th pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, the Tigers are proud to select Duke Lesnar from the Notre Dame Hounds U15 Prep! pic.twitter.com/YakRYKJuKZ — Medicine Hat Tigers (@tigershockey) May 8, 2025

During a recent appearance on the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona commented on the recent wave of talent cuts. Cardona says he’s confused by Braun Strowman’s release. He said,

“That’s something I just don’t see. There must be something that’s going on that I don’t know about. I mean, you look at Braun Strowman, you hear that airport test all the time. This guy passes the anything test. He’s a monster. And I think lately, he’s been putting in some of his best work, especially putting over the new generation of big men. So I don’t know. I haven’t been there in five years, I can’t speak to what’s going on backstage and what he’s doing backstage. But that was definitely a shocker to me on that list.”