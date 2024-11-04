All Elite Wrestling are incentivizing fans in the United States to go out and vote.

On Monday, the promotion announced a special 40% discount for tickets to shows in 2024.

“Tomorrow is Election Day,” the statement read. “Don’t forget to Vote, and while you’re at it, take advantage of this special offer of up to 40% off of select seats at our upcoming 2024 AEW shows!”

The announcement continued, “Use the promo code VOTE to access the discount!”