AEW is stepping into new territory with a unique crossover that blends pro wrestling culture and pro football fandom.

After first being revealed by Tony Khan back in February, AEW’s first-ever merchandise collaboration with the NFL officially launches tonight, as NFL-themed lucha masks go on sale during AEW Dynamite on April 15.

This marks a notable milestone for the company.

Fans will be able to purchase masks representing all 32 NFL teams through ShopAEW.com, with the rollout timed ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft as part of a broader push to tap into football audiences.

AEW confirmed the news with an announcement on social media.

“For the first time in history, AEW will be launching the AEW NFL officially licensed Lucha masks for all 32 NFL teams,” AEW announced. “The AEW NFL collection will be available for purchase beginning tonight during AEW Dynamite at Shop AEW.”

The collaboration represents a rare crossover between AEW and a major mainstream sports league, signaling continued expansion in the company’s merchandise strategy.