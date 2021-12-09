AEW has announced the official details for their Revolution pay per view.

The event, which will be the company’s third since they began back in 2019, will take place on March 6th from the Addition Arena in Orlando, Florida. AEW also will be running a Rampage on March 4th, and a fanfest leading to the pay per view on March 5th.

#AEWRevolution is LIVE on PPV Sunday, March 6 in Orlando, FL at @AdditionFiArena! Join us for an #AEW Weekend Spectacular:

3/4 – #AEWRampage

3/5 – #AEWFanFest

3/6 – #AEWRevolution

Tix on sale Dec. 17 at 10 am ET & limited combo offers will be available at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/FAyY29Sl7D — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 9, 2021

Last year’s Revolution took place from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville due to the COVID-19 pandemic.