AEW released the following video showing number one title contender Eddie Kingston having a meeting with the Lucha Bros (Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M) to address the injury Fenix suffered on Wednesday’s Dynamite.

Kingston tells Fenix that it is better for him to sit this out to avoid missing more time off, and says his brother, Penta, will step in against Omega for the semifinals of the AEW title tournament. Although he isn’t pleased, Fenix eventually agrees.

The promotion adds, “#EddieKingston & #LuchaBros announced that Fenix has vacated his win over his brother @PENTAELZEROM due to injury. Penta has been declared the winner by forfeit & will face @KennyOmegamanX in the World Title Eliminator Tournament semifinals on #AEWDynamite Wed at 8p on @tntdrama.”

Fenix came down on his head during his matchup with Penta after connecting with a tope rope headscissor. He was able to finish the matchup, and picked up the win after surprising Penta with a Canadian Destroyer.