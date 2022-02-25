It was reported last week that AEW would be holding their next set of Dark tapings from Universal Studios in Orlando during the first week of March leading up to their Revolution pay-per-view on Sunday March 6th.

Today the promotion has confirmed that the tapings will take place on Thursday March 3rd, with the graphic image revealing that the Young Bucks will be competing on the card. The brothers Jackson would later comment on their appearance at Universal Studios, which was the home of TNA’s tapings during their time there as Generation Me. They write, “It’s been nearly a decade since we’ve wrestled on that soundstage. See you there!”

Check out the full details, including where to get tickets, below.