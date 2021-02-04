The match is officially on.

AEW has announced on tonight’s Beach Break special that NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal will be teaming up with Jade Cargill to take on Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet at the March 3rd edition of Dynamite on TNT.

The promotion also released a video featuring the Diesel accepting the challenge during his broadcast of NBA on TNT.

Are you excited to finally see Shaq in action?