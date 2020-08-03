AEW Officially Confirms Taynara Conti’s Participation In The Deadly Draw Tag Tournament

The official AEW Twitter account announced the first matchup for the Deadly Draw women’s tag team tournament, which airs tonight on the company’s official Youtube channel at 7pm EST. The update also confirms the participation of former NXT star Taynara Conti, who Chris Jericho revealed worked the tournament tapings on this weekend’s Saturday Night Special Stream. She’ll be teaming with Anna Jay to take on Ariane and former women’s champion Nyla Rose.
The AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament kicks off TONIGHT via our Official YouTube Channel at 7e/6c as @NylaRoseBeast & @ArianeAndrew take on @annajay___ & @TayConti_!
Watch & Subscribe today – https://t.co/rQt36U8MoE pic.twitter.com/LvL2bBbkqW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 3, 2020
As of this writing these are the only two teams confirmed for the tournament.
