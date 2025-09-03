The AEW pay-per-view era on HBO Max is officially underway. Subscribers to the streaming service will receive a $10 discount on events, starting with this weekend’s All Out.

AEW has also announced that All Out will now air live at 3 PM ET, a shift from the originally scheduled 8 PM ET start time. According to company sources, the strong performance of this summer’s Forbidden Door afternoon pay-per-view was a key factor in the decision, which had been under discussion for several weeks.

The move comes as WWE continues counter-programming AEW, with their WrestlePalooza event airing the same night as AEW’s debut on ESPN.

This latest development follows AEW’s new television deal with Warner Bros. Discovery heading into 2025, with HBO now added to the company’s growing list of pay-per-view partners.

HBO Max will stream AEW PPV shows LIVE starting very soon:#AEWAllOut

Saturday Afternoon, 9/20

3pm ET/Noon PT ! All HBO Max subscribers can now purchase AEW ppv shows at an exclusive low price point: $39.99! See you on TBS + HBO Max for

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite,

TONIGHT! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 3, 2025

