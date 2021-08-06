AEW recently filed to trademark the term “Dark: Elevation” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for entertainment services, as this is the name of the promotion’s weekly Youtube episodic that airs every Monday and premiered back in March.

The official filing was made on August 3rd (Past Tuesday) with a full description of what that entails below.

Mark For: AEW DARK: ELEVATION trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of educational and entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about wrestling accessible by means of web-based applications, mobile phone applications, and computer networks; Entertainment services in the nature of development, creation, production, distribution, and post-production of multimedia entertainment content featuring wrestling; Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of multimedia entertainment content featuring wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, providing ongoing webisodes featuring wrestling via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing series featuring wrestling provided through a global computer network.

