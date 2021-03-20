Heel By Nature is reporting that AEW recently applied to trademark “The Pinnacle,” the name of the new heel faction consisting of MJF, Shawn Spears, Wardlow, Tully Blanchard, and the former AEW tag team champions, FTR. The filing was made on March 16th with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Full details are below.

