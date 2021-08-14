The dream has come true.

Tonight’s AEW Rampage premiere featured TNT champion Miro defending his title against Fuego Del Sol, with the added stipulation being that if Fuego managed to win he would officially receive a contract with AEW.

However, God’s Favorite wrestler wasn’t prepared to lose his gold just yet, and destroyed the young luchadore after forcing him to tap out with his Game Over finisher.

Afterwards as Fuego was prepared to exit the ring Sammy Guevara and President Tony Khan came out with a contract in hand. Guevara came to the ring and told Feugo that despite his loss, he’s proven that he’s All Elite and was signed with the company. The two embraced as the crowd went wild chanting Fuego’s name.

