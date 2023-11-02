AEW has expanded its talent roster by signing Dralistico on a full-time basis.

Dralistico previously worked as the second Mistico in CMLL and for AAA before making appearances for AEW as a member of La Faccion Ingobernable last year. Despite interest from AEW, his brother Dragon Lee signed with WWE last December.

AEW’s website recently added him to its roster page. Dralistico officially announced that he joined AEW when he shared a video of himself signing a contract and shaking hands with AEW President Tony Khan.